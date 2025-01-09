Record Participation in Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023

The eighth edition of the annual Pariksha Pe Charcha event has garnered unprecedented interest with 2.79 crore registrations, according to the Ministry of Education. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host this interactive platform to address students, teachers, and parents concerning exam stress and other related queries.

This major event, initiated in 2018, has evolved to become a significant national occasion. The registrations for this year began last month and will remain open until January 14. The event will culminate in main activities between January 12 and January 23 to build momentum.

To engage participants, the program will host indigenous games, marathon runs, meme contests, nukkad-nataks, yoga sessions, and performances by CBSE, KVS, and NVS students. The proceedings include screenings of inspirational films, poster-making contests, and mental health workshops, ensuring a rich experience for attendees.

