Left Menu

Record Participation in Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023

A record 2.79 crore registrations have been received for the eighth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi discusses exam stress with students. The event will feature various activities leading up to the main event, fostering engagement among students, teachers, and parents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2025 15:44 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 15:44 IST
Record Participation in Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The eighth edition of the annual Pariksha Pe Charcha event has garnered unprecedented interest with 2.79 crore registrations, according to the Ministry of Education. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host this interactive platform to address students, teachers, and parents concerning exam stress and other related queries.

This major event, initiated in 2018, has evolved to become a significant national occasion. The registrations for this year began last month and will remain open until January 14. The event will culminate in main activities between January 12 and January 23 to build momentum.

To engage participants, the program will host indigenous games, marathon runs, meme contests, nukkad-nataks, yoga sessions, and performances by CBSE, KVS, and NVS students. The proceedings include screenings of inspirational films, poster-making contests, and mental health workshops, ensuring a rich experience for attendees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025