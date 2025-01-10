President Ruto Highlights Impact of Increased Education Investment, Unveils Major Development Projects in Elgeyo-Marakwet

President William Ruto has emphasized the tangible benefits of increased government investment in education over the past two years, pointing to improved results in the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) as evidence of progress. Speaking in Elgeyo-Marakwet County on Thursday, President Ruto outlined the achievements and ongoing efforts aimed at enhancing education, health, and infrastructure in Kenya.

The President noted that recent KCSE results demonstrated marked improvement compared to previous years, particularly in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) subjects. He commended the improved performance of girls, which he attributed to targeted investments in education.

“The teachers we hired, the facilities we provided, and the additional budget we committed have begun to bear fruit,” said President Ruto while commissioning the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) Kerio Valley Campus.

Over the past year, the government has employed 56,000 additional teachers, with plans to recruit another 20,000 teachers. The KMTC budget is set to increase in the next financial year, including KSh600 million earmarked to hire 400 tutors, ensuring equitable access to health training facilities across all constituencies.

Additionally, KMTC students are now eligible for loans from the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) under the student-centered higher education funding model. The model has brought financial stability to public universities, averting potential collapse.

Rebuilding Schools and Infrastructure

President Ruto commissioned the rebuilt Liter Girls High School in Tot, Marakwet East, which had been destroyed by a mudslide five years ago. He urged parents to enroll their children, aiming for at least 1,000 students at the institution.

To further bolster education, KSh100 million has been allocated to rebuild other schools in the region, ensuring all children return to class.

The President also inspected the construction of the Kapcherop Technical and Vocational College and the Kapcherop-Kipkundu-Kapyego-Kamelei road, highlighting his administration’s focus on developing infrastructure to support learning and regional connectivity.

Advancing Healthcare and Security

Acknowledging the importance of universal health coverage, President Ruto praised Community Health Promoters for increasing registration under Taifa Care, making Elgeyo-Marakwet the third county with the highest registration under the Social Health Authority.

To ensure safety in the Kerio Valley, the President announced plans to establish permanent military barracks, addressing security challenges that have historically plagued the region.

Title Deeds and Road Projects

In Tot, the President issued 10,000 title deeds and confirmed that adjudication for another 20,000 is underway. He also launched the Moi’s Bridge-Matunda Water Supply Project in Soy, Uasin Gishu County, aimed at improving access to clean water.

Expanding Electricity Access

On electricity, President Ruto announced an allocation of KSh500 million for the Last Mile Connectivity project in Kakamega County, with a pledge to increase funding by KSh600 million in the next financial year to ensure wider coverage.

Unity and Collaboration

The President reaffirmed his commitment to uniting the nation, warning against divisive politics. “Kenya’s progress depends on unity. Those who sow seeds of division have no place here,” he said.

Present during the events were Governors Wisley Rotich (Elgeyo-Marakwet), Fernandes Barasa (Kakamega), and Jonathan Bii (Uasin Gishu), alongside Cabinet Secretaries, Members of Parliament, and other leaders, underscoring the government’s collaborative approach to development.

Continued Commitment to Growth

President Ruto’s engagements in Elgeyo-Marakwet and neighboring counties highlight his administration’s commitment to education, healthcare, infrastructure, and economic growth, ensuring inclusive development and improved livelihoods for all Kenyans.