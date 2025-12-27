Left Menu

Ground-Breaking Ceremony Launches Major Healthcare Projects in Satna

Madhya Pradesh's Chief Minister Mohan Yadav initiated significant healthcare projects in Satna, including a 650-bed hospital at the Government Medical College and new wards at the district hospital. The total investment amounts to more than Rs 421.7 crore. Key officials and ministers attended the ground-breaking ceremony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Satna | Updated: 27-12-2025 21:14 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 21:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav spearheaded a groundbreaking ceremony in Satna on Saturday, marking the commencement of major healthcare infrastructure projects. The event saw the launch of a 650-bed hospital building at the Government Medical College, to be constructed at a staggering Rs 383 crore. This development aims to ensure that medical college students can access clinical facilities on-site, according to official sources.

The ceremony also witnessed the foundational laying of a 100-bed modern ward and a 50-bed critical care health ward at the district hospital, with an investment of Rs 32.54 crore. Complementing these expansions, a 100-seater workers' rest house will be constructed at a cost of Rs 6.16 crore, announced in a statement.

Among the notable attendees were MP minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, Urban Development and Housing Minister of State Pratima Bagri, Member of Lok Sabha Ganesh Singh, and Chitrakoot MLA Surendra Singh Gaharwar. Their presence underscored the significance of these enhancements to the region's healthcare infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

