Ladakh's New Districts: A Step Towards Grassroots Governance

The creation of five new districts in Ladakh has been announced by Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta, marking a significant step towards decentralised governance in the Union Territory.

This decision is expected to bring the administration closer to the people, enable better access to essential services, and address the longstanding developmental imbalances in the region's challenging landscape.

The initiative reflects a commitment to balanced regional growth, improved disaster response, and the preservation of Ladakh's cultural and ecological identity.