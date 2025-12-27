Left Menu

Rayan Cherki's Late Heroics Propel Manchester City to the Top

Rayan Cherki's late goal secured Manchester City's 2-1 victory over Nottingham Forest, extending their winning streak to six league games and moving them ahead of Arsenal. Cherki contributed with a goal and an assist, highlighting his key role in Manchester City's determination to reclaim the Premier League title.

Rayan Cherki provided the breakthrough Manchester City needed, scoring a decisive goal against Nottingham Forest to maintain their Premier League title momentum. Cherki's effort in the 83rd minute clinched a 2-1 victory for City, marking their sixth consecutive league win and placing them at the top of the standings, ahead of Arsenal.

The young forward demonstrated his importance to the team with his second goal in three matches alongside an assist, setting up Tijjani Reijnders early in the second half. Despite Omari Hutchinson's equalizer for Forest, Cherki's sharp strike through a packed defense secured all three points for City.

Manager Pep Guardiola expressed confidence in reclaiming the title from Liverpool, celebrating with fans post-match. As City's winning streak extends to eight games across competitions, Guardiola appears poised and determined to lead his side to Premier League success once more.

