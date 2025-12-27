Left Menu

Punjab Government Challenges New Employment Scheme in Special Assembly Session

The Punjab government plans to introduce a resolution against the VB-G RAM G scheme in a special assembly session. The scheme is criticized for limiting guaranteed employment, financially burdening states, and impacting vulnerable communities. The state calls out the Centre for undermining MGNREGA and promises unfulfilled benefits.

Punjab Government Challenges New Employment Scheme in Special Assembly Session
The Punjab government is gearing up to present a resolution in opposition to the VB-G RAM G scheme during a special session of the state assembly scheduled for December 30, according to Cabinet Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond.

Sond has openly criticized the central government, describing the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) as a 'black law' that jeopardizes the livelihood of millions relying on MGNREGA. He accuses the Centre of weakening employment guarantees and overburdening states financially, thus threatening India's federal structure.

The minister noted discrepancies in the Centre's claims of providing 125 workdays, pointing to official data indicating only 45 days were achieved last year. He also highlighted the adverse impact on vulnerable populations, including women who make up a significant portion of MGNREGA workers in Punjab. The special assembly session aims to counter these policy shifts.

