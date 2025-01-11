Controversy Erupts After Principal Accused of Humiliating Students

A principal from a private school in Dhanbad, Jharkhand has been accused of compelling 80 female class 10 students to remove their shirts after they wrote messages on them, as per authorities on Saturday.

Parents reported that the girls had to return home wearing only their blazers and no shirts. This incident occurred at a renowned school in Digwadih under Jorapokhar police area, as confirmed by Dhanbad Deputy Commissioner Madhvi Mishra. The event took place following exams when students partook in 'pen day' celebrations.

Despite an apology from the students, the woman principal had them remove their shirts. The administration has initiated a probe, and a committee, including district and social welfare officers, investigates. Political figure Jharia MLA Ragini Singh criticized the event as 'shameful.'

(With inputs from agencies.)