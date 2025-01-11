Left Menu

Controversy Erupts After Principal Accused of Humiliating Students

A Dhanbad school principal faces accusations of ordering 80 female students to remove their shirts for writing messages, igniting an inquiry. The students allegedly returned home in just blazers. A probe has been launched, involving district officials, after parents reported the incident as 'shameful'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhanbad | Updated: 11-01-2025 22:37 IST | Created: 11-01-2025 22:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A principal from a private school in Dhanbad, Jharkhand has been accused of compelling 80 female class 10 students to remove their shirts after they wrote messages on them, as per authorities on Saturday.

Parents reported that the girls had to return home wearing only their blazers and no shirts. This incident occurred at a renowned school in Digwadih under Jorapokhar police area, as confirmed by Dhanbad Deputy Commissioner Madhvi Mishra. The event took place following exams when students partook in 'pen day' celebrations.

Despite an apology from the students, the woman principal had them remove their shirts. The administration has initiated a probe, and a committee, including district and social welfare officers, investigates. Political figure Jharia MLA Ragini Singh criticized the event as 'shameful.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

