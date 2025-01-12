Haryana's Global Language Leap: Empowering Youth with Worldwide Skills

In a significant move to equip Haryana's youth with global proficiency, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini unveiled a policy focused on language skills crucial for the international market.

Addressing a gathering on 'Yuva Diwas', Saini emphasized the state government's commitment to covering language education costs, fostering a generation skilled in foreign languages.

The initiative includes launching the Hartron Advanced Skill Centre project, targeting global skill recognition, and enhancing private sector employment through practical industry partnerships.

(With inputs from agencies.)