Haryana's Global Language Leap: Empowering Youth with Worldwide Skills

Haryana's Chief Minister announced a policy to make youth proficient in foreign languages, with the state covering the costs. The Hartron Advanced Skill Centres project and partnerships with industries aim to enhance youth employment opportunities. The government is committed to providing modern education and skill development aligned with global standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 12-01-2025 22:44 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 22:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant move to equip Haryana's youth with global proficiency, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini unveiled a policy focused on language skills crucial for the international market.

Addressing a gathering on 'Yuva Diwas', Saini emphasized the state government's commitment to covering language education costs, fostering a generation skilled in foreign languages.

The initiative includes launching the Hartron Advanced Skill Centre project, targeting global skill recognition, and enhancing private sector employment through practical industry partnerships.

(With inputs from agencies.)

