VB-G RAM G Act: A 'Loot-Free' Guarantee for Rural Employment

Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju criticized MGNREGA as a 'guarantee of loot' while promoting the corruption-free VB-G RAM G Act. He assured the scheme's focus on transparency with digital monitoring and extended employment days. The BJP plans outreach efforts to familiarize the public with the benefits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 13-01-2026 20:58 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 20:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has labeled MGNREGA as a 'guarantee of loot,' contrasting it with the newly introduced VB-G RAM G Act. This new legislation, he claims, offers a corruption-free framework ensuring transparency and efficiency in rural employment initiatives.

During a press conference following a BJP workshop, Rijiju highlighted the act's digital monitoring capabilities, aimed at eradicating financial irregularities. The act increases guaranteed employment from 100 to 125 days and includes compensation provisions for any delays. It is particularly significant for Uttar Pradesh, given its large agrarian base.

The BJP intends to conduct extensive outreach campaigns to educate the public on the act's benefits, involving village chaupals and rallies. The party plans to engage local leaders, farmers, and workers through district workshops and mandal-level conferences to clarify the scheme's advantages over MGNREGA.

(With inputs from agencies.)

