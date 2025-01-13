Left Menu

Celebrating Maritime Excellence: AMET University's Tribute to Capt. Joseph

The 14th Convocation of AMET University awarded an Honorary Doctorate to Capt. Thanuvelil Koshy Joseph, a distinguished maritime educator. The event highlighted Capt. Joseph's vast contributions to maritime training and education, emphasizing his influential role in shaping future maritime leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 13-01-2025 14:30 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 14:30 IST
In Chennai, India, AMET University marked a crucial academic milestone during its 14th Convocation by awarding an Honorary Doctorate to Capt. Thanuvelil Koshy Joseph. This prestigious honor recognized Capt. Joseph's significant impact on maritime education and his exemplary mentorship over his decades-spanning career.

Capt. Joseph, celebrated for training thousands of Master Mariners, accepted the honor remotely, attributing his success to his students and colleagues. His contributions have heavily influenced India's maritime landscape, evidenced by his tenure at the Training Ship Rajendra and other prominent positions in maritime education.

Esteemed guests included Prof. T.G. Sitharam and Dr. S. Xavier Britto, who celebrated the university's progress alongside Vice Chancellor Dr. V. Rajendran. The event emphasized both Capt. Joseph's exceptional achievements and AMET University's commitment to fostering maritime expertise.

