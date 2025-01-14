Left Menu

Chancellor Calls for Swift Action in Baltic Sea

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz emphasized the need for European countries to coordinate and act quickly in response to incidents in the Baltic Sea, which he suggested could be part of a broader hybrid strategy. His comments came ahead of a NATO leaders' meeting in Helsinki.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 14-01-2025 13:20 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 13:20 IST
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, addressing concerns about recent Baltic Sea incidents, stated they should be viewed as part of a potential hybrid strategy threatening Europe.

Speaking before the NATO summit in Helsinki, Scholz stressed the importance of collaborative and prompt actions among European nations in the region.

The German leader's remarks underline the urgency of dealing with these security challenges, emphasizing the need for unified efforts in the Baltic Sea area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

