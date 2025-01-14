Protest and Inquiry: School Principal Faces Allegations Over Student Incident
Parents and guardians protested in Dhanbad over a contentious incident where 80 schoolgirls were allegedly instructed to remove their shirts. Despite an inquiry into the principal's actions resulting in a reported 'clean chit,' the Jharkhand Abhivawak Mahasangh demands accountability, citing humiliation and pushing for legal oversight.
In Dhanbad, members of the Jharkhand Abhivawak Mahasangh staged a hunger strike, demanding accountability from the principal of a local school over a controversial incident involving 80 class 10 girls.
The schoolgirls were allegedly ordered to remove their shirts for writing messages, sparking outrage among parents and guardians. The district administration's inquiry, which reportedly cleared the principal of any wrongdoing, has failed to appease the protestors.
Officials, including the District Commissioner, remain unreachable for comment, while the District Legal Services Authority and Child Welfare Committee continue the investigation, amid rising concerns over children's rights and school administration conduct.
(With inputs from agencies.)
