Karnataka Minister Criticizes UGC's Draft Regulations on Higher Education

Karnataka's Higher Education Minister, M C Sudhakar, has expressed strong opposition to the University Grants Commission's draft regulations for 2025. In a letter to Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan, Sudhakar criticized the lack of state involvement in appointing Vice-Chancellors, arguing it undermines state rights and higher education integrity.

The draft, released by the UGC for public consultation, outlines new qualifications for university appointments, sidestepping traditional state roles. Sudhakar highlights the potential conflict with state legislation, as the guidelines propose a search committee for Vice-Chancellors without state representatives, granting appointment powers solely to the Chancellor.

Sudhakar stresses Karnataka's significant role in higher education, citing its higher-than-average enrollment and government funding. He calls for the withdrawal of the draft, advocating for comprehensive dialogue with state governments to address existing educational challenges before enforcing new guidelines.

(With inputs from agencies.)