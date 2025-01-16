Left Menu

Gehlot Criticizes UGC's New Draft Rules for University Appointments

Ashok Gehlot, former chief minister of Rajasthan, has opposed the UGC's draft rules for appointing academic staff. He claims these rules could decrease the quality of higher education and allow RSS ideologues to be appointed, threatening the autonomy of state universities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 16-01-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 18:28 IST
Gehlot Criticizes UGC's New Draft Rules for University Appointments
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Ashok Gehlot, former Rajasthan chief minister, has voiced strong criticism against the University Grants Commission's (UGC) proposed draft rules for appointing academic staff in universities. He argued that these rules pose a significant risk to the quality of higher education in the country.

In a social media post, Gehlot alleged that the draft rules aim to facilitate the appointment of RSS ideologues to key positions in universities. He highlighted that the rules remove the requirement for vice-chancellors to be academicians and also grant the central government power to appoint vice-chancellors in state universities.

Gehlot warned that the proposed rules would pave the way for appointing 'favourite individuals' as professors by reducing the number of contractual professors to 10%. He called for a collective protest by state governments and the academic community against such changes, which he believes could weaken the country's federal structure and jeopardize future educational standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025