Gehlot Criticizes UGC's New Draft Rules for University Appointments

Ashok Gehlot, former Rajasthan chief minister, has voiced strong criticism against the University Grants Commission's (UGC) proposed draft rules for appointing academic staff in universities. He argued that these rules pose a significant risk to the quality of higher education in the country.

In a social media post, Gehlot alleged that the draft rules aim to facilitate the appointment of RSS ideologues to key positions in universities. He highlighted that the rules remove the requirement for vice-chancellors to be academicians and also grant the central government power to appoint vice-chancellors in state universities.

Gehlot warned that the proposed rules would pave the way for appointing 'favourite individuals' as professors by reducing the number of contractual professors to 10%. He called for a collective protest by state governments and the academic community against such changes, which he believes could weaken the country's federal structure and jeopardize future educational standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)