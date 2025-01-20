Unemployment Rates See Slight Dip Among Chinese Youth

The unemployment crisis among Chinese youth has shown signs of improvement. According to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics, the jobless rate for 16-to 24-year-olds decreased to 15.7% in December.

This marks a slight decrease from the 16.1% reported in November, though college students were not included in the survey.

For those aged 25-to-29, the unemployment rate also showed a modest fall, moving from 6.7% down to 6.6%, offering a glimmer of hope for the workforce entering the new year.

(With inputs from agencies.)