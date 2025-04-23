Jagan Reddy Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack, Urges Support for Victims

YSR Congress Party President and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed his deep sorrow over the deaths of two state residents in the recent Pahalgam terror attack. Reddy condemned the attack, describing it as a 'barbaric act' that offends every citizen's conscience, according to a party statement.

Reddy urged the Union Government to extend immediate assistance to the bereaved families and stressed his solidarity with them in this difficult time. His statement reaffirmed the YSRCP's commitment to advocating for justice and security for all citizens. The Andhra Pradesh government also opened an emergency desk at the AP Bhavan in New Delhi to aid victims.

The developments were echoed by Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh, who posted on his official 'X' handle that arrangements were made to safely bring the victims back to the state. Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu expressed sorrow over the incident, naming victims JS Chandramouli and Madhusudhan from the Telugu community.

On a national level, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a Cabinet Committee on Security session after cutting short his Saudi Arabia trip. This meeting, addressing the recent terrorist attack, included key ministers like Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, and S Jaishankar.

(With inputs from agencies.)