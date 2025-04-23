College Scandal Unmasked: Principal Arrested in Exploitation Case

In a significant development at PC Bagla Degree College, authorities have arrested Principal Mahavir Singh Chonkar in connection with a sexual exploitation case. The arrest follows reports that he threatened victim students who had lodged complaints.

The controversy initially erupted after an anonymous letter exposed Dr. Rajneesh Kumar's alleged misconduct, leading to his arrest in March. Substantial evidence, including video footage, supported these claims.

Superintendent of Police Chiranjeev Nath Sinha confirmed that an SIT, led by Yogendra Krishna Narayan, is conducting the investigation. Allegations suggest that Chonkar attempted to stifle the victim's claims, accusing her of defamation and threatening her future.

(With inputs from agencies.)