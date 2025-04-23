Left Menu

College Scandal Unmasked: Principal Arrested in Exploitation Case

Principal Mahavir Singh Chonkar of PC Bagla Degree College was arrested for allegedly threatening victim students in a sexual exploitation case. Allegations against the college's geography department head, Dr. Rajneesh Kumar, surfaced through an anonymous letter detailing inappropriate behavior. The investigation, spearheaded by an SIT, continues to unveil the extent of the misconduct.

Hathras | Updated: 23-04-2025
In a significant development at PC Bagla Degree College, authorities have arrested Principal Mahavir Singh Chonkar in connection with a sexual exploitation case. The arrest follows reports that he threatened victim students who had lodged complaints.

The controversy initially erupted after an anonymous letter exposed Dr. Rajneesh Kumar's alleged misconduct, leading to his arrest in March. Substantial evidence, including video footage, supported these claims.

Superintendent of Police Chiranjeev Nath Sinha confirmed that an SIT, led by Yogendra Krishna Narayan, is conducting the investigation. Allegations suggest that Chonkar attempted to stifle the victim's claims, accusing her of defamation and threatening her future.

