Unveiling The Resistance Front: A New Face of Terrorism

The Resistance Front, operating under the name Kashmir Resistance, has emerged as a formidable entity in Indian-administered Kashmir, having recently claimed responsibility for a deadly tourist attack. This incident, marking the deadliest since the 2008 Mumbai shootings, underscores a complex network of terrorism with historical links.

Emerging in 2019, TRF is viewed as an extension of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), a Pakistan-based group with a history of orchestrating extensive attacks, including the notorious Mumbai assault. Designated as a foreign terrorist organization by the United States, LeT's purported strategic shift led to TRF's creation amidst geopolitical pressures.

Indian authorities highlight TRF's involvement in coordinating militant recruitment, smuggling operations, and issuing threats against pro-India entities. While Pakistan denies any militant backing, asserting diplomatic support for Kashmir, the ongoing tension reflects deep-rooted regional conflicts.

