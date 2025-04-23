Czech Leaders Stand Firm Against Russian Threats to NHL Legend

Czech leaders have issued strong condemnations in response to threats made by Dmitry Medvedev, a former Russian leader, against NHL legend Dominik Hasek. These threats come after Hasek openly criticized Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the involvement of Russian athletes in sports.

Medvedev, currently the deputy head of Russia's Security Council, accused Hasek of 'Russophobia' and suggested precautions for his safety. He also went so far as to hint at self-harm, remarks published by TASS that provoked outrage among Czech officials.

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala declared the threats 'absolutely unacceptable,' while Hasek has alerted international sports bodies about the intimidation. Czech Interior Minister Vít Rakušan assured that Hasek would receive protection if necessary, stressing the seriousness of such threats in today's geopolitical climate.

