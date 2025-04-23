Left Menu

Czech Leaders Stand Firm Against Russian Threats to NHL Legend

Czech officials strongly condemned threats from Dmitry Medvedev against NHL icon Dominik Hasek, following Hasek's criticism of Russia's war in Ukraine. Medvedev's remarks included advice for Hasek to avoid certain places, which prompted Czech leaders to denounce the intimidation. Hasek is a vocal opponent of Russian athletes participating in international sports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prague | Updated: 23-04-2025 21:56 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 21:56 IST
Czech Leaders Stand Firm Against Russian Threats to NHL Legend
  • Country:
  • Czechia

Czech leaders have issued strong condemnations in response to threats made by Dmitry Medvedev, a former Russian leader, against NHL legend Dominik Hasek. These threats come after Hasek openly criticized Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the involvement of Russian athletes in sports.

Medvedev, currently the deputy head of Russia's Security Council, accused Hasek of 'Russophobia' and suggested precautions for his safety. He also went so far as to hint at self-harm, remarks published by TASS that provoked outrage among Czech officials.

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala declared the threats 'absolutely unacceptable,' while Hasek has alerted international sports bodies about the intimidation. Czech Interior Minister Vít Rakušan assured that Hasek would receive protection if necessary, stressing the seriousness of such threats in today's geopolitical climate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can express emotions: LLMs now simulate feelings with human-like precision

Horticulture enters digital age: AI, automation and smart farming redefine future of cultivation

Smart grids go digital: AI, blockchain and IoT fuel sustainable energy goals

AI-supported learning gains ground as students co-create with ChatGPT

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025