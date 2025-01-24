Designing the Future: Last Call for BITS Design School Admissions 2025

Mumbai, January 24, 2025 — The BITS Design School (BITSDES) is nearing the closing phase for its 2025 admission cycle. The institution will halt applications for its four-year residential Bachelor of Design (Honours) programme on January 31, 2025. This cohort marks the second intake since the program's inception.

Established under the prestigious BITS Pilani, recognized as an 'Institution of Eminence' in 2020, BITSDES is renowned for its diverse design pathways, including Physical Product Design and Digital Product Design. It seeks candidates through a rigorous, comprehensive assessment process involving scores from national-level design aptitude tests.

Nandita Abraham, Dean of BITS Design School, highlights the institution's global collaborations and mentorship programs that prepare students to address contemporary design challenges by integrating real-world problem-solving into their curriculum. The school fosters a transdisciplinary learning space where creativity meets innovation.

