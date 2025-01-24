Left Menu

Designing the Future: Last Call for BITS Design School Admissions 2025

BITS Design School is closing applications for its Bachelor of Design program. It offers pathways in various design fields and partners globally for enriched education. Admission is based on holistic assessments and tests. The school emphasizes international exposure and practical experience in the design industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-01-2025 17:55 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 17:55 IST
Designing the Future: Last Call for BITS Design School Admissions 2025
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai, January 24, 2025 — The BITS Design School (BITSDES) is nearing the closing phase for its 2025 admission cycle. The institution will halt applications for its four-year residential Bachelor of Design (Honours) programme on January 31, 2025. This cohort marks the second intake since the program's inception.

Established under the prestigious BITS Pilani, recognized as an 'Institution of Eminence' in 2020, BITSDES is renowned for its diverse design pathways, including Physical Product Design and Digital Product Design. It seeks candidates through a rigorous, comprehensive assessment process involving scores from national-level design aptitude tests.

Nandita Abraham, Dean of BITS Design School, highlights the institution's global collaborations and mentorship programs that prepare students to address contemporary design challenges by integrating real-world problem-solving into their curriculum. The school fosters a transdisciplinary learning space where creativity meets innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025