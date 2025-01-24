Tragic Classroom Lesson: Justice Demanded

A tragic incident unfolded in Assam's Sonitpur district, where a class 7 student named Aman Kumar died allegedly after being physically assaulted by his teacher. This incident took place on Wednesday at a private English medium school in Sirajuli town, with the student succumbing to his injuries the following day.

Superintendent of Police Barun Purkayastha stated that Aman was involved in a fight with a classmate, which led to punishment by the teacher. After returning home, Aman fell sick and was admitted to Tezpur Medical College and Hospital, where he passed away.

The implicated teacher has been arrested following a complaint from Aman's parents. Amidst ongoing investigations, the student's death has sparked outrage among local residents, who staged protests and temporarily blocked National Highway 15, demanding severe penalties for the involved teacher.

