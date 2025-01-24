Left Menu

Tragic Classroom Lesson: Justice Demanded

A tragic incident in Assam's Sonitpur district led to the death of 7th grader Aman Kumar after an alleged assault by his teacher. Local protests demand justice as the teacher faces arrest and investigation unfolds.

Updated: 24-01-2025 18:31 IST
Tragic Classroom Lesson: Justice Demanded
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Assam's Sonitpur district, where a class 7 student named Aman Kumar died allegedly after being physically assaulted by his teacher. This incident took place on Wednesday at a private English medium school in Sirajuli town, with the student succumbing to his injuries the following day.

Superintendent of Police Barun Purkayastha stated that Aman was involved in a fight with a classmate, which led to punishment by the teacher. After returning home, Aman fell sick and was admitted to Tezpur Medical College and Hospital, where he passed away.

The implicated teacher has been arrested following a complaint from Aman's parents. Amidst ongoing investigations, the student's death has sparked outrage among local residents, who staged protests and temporarily blocked National Highway 15, demanding severe penalties for the involved teacher.

