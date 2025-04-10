Left Menu

FNP Partners with CleverTap to Transform Customer Engagement Experience

FNP, a leading gifting platform in India, has teamed up with customer engagement platform CleverTap to enhance its digital approach to customer interactions. The partnership aims to deliver personalized communication, improving brand affinity. FNP will utilize CleverTap's AI capabilities for smarter customer segmentation and engagement, driving innovation-led growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sanfrancisco | Updated: 10-04-2025 14:44 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 14:44 IST
FNP Partners with CleverTap to Transform Customer Engagement Experience
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

FNP, India's leading gifting platform, has joined forces with CleverTap, an all-encompassing customer engagement platform, to revolutionize its digital-first strategy in customer experience. The collaboration seeks to personalize communication, reinforcing brand loyalty while boosting customer satisfaction across various touchpoints.

FNP's dedication to providing memorable gifting experiences is being augmented by technology that aligns with their customer-centric philosophy. CleverTap's AI-driven segmentation and omnichannel tools will enable FNP to enhance user identification and minimize redundant communication, delivering real-time, context-rich customer interactions.

Avi Kumar, FNP's Chief Marketing Officer, highlighted their pursuit of meaningful customer journeys through hyper-personalized engagement, leveraging data and automation to elevate the gifting experience from discovery to delivery. The partnership with CleverTap underscores FNP's commitment to innovation-led growth, shaping the future of gifting with smart, data-informed strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Disaster Protection Gap: Public-Private Insurance for Climate Resilience

Subsidizing Nutrition: How Smarter Farm Policies Can Fix the Global Food System

Building Resilience: Why Social Protection Must Reach the World’s Poorest Now

Brains at Risk: How Lead from Toxic Sites Is Undermining Indonesia’s Human Capital

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025