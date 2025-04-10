FNP Partners with CleverTap to Transform Customer Engagement Experience
FNP, a leading gifting platform in India, has teamed up with customer engagement platform CleverTap to enhance its digital approach to customer interactions. The partnership aims to deliver personalized communication, improving brand affinity. FNP will utilize CleverTap's AI capabilities for smarter customer segmentation and engagement, driving innovation-led growth.
FNP, India's leading gifting platform, has joined forces with CleverTap, an all-encompassing customer engagement platform, to revolutionize its digital-first strategy in customer experience. The collaboration seeks to personalize communication, reinforcing brand loyalty while boosting customer satisfaction across various touchpoints.
FNP's dedication to providing memorable gifting experiences is being augmented by technology that aligns with their customer-centric philosophy. CleverTap's AI-driven segmentation and omnichannel tools will enable FNP to enhance user identification and minimize redundant communication, delivering real-time, context-rich customer interactions.
Avi Kumar, FNP's Chief Marketing Officer, highlighted their pursuit of meaningful customer journeys through hyper-personalized engagement, leveraging data and automation to elevate the gifting experience from discovery to delivery. The partnership with CleverTap underscores FNP's commitment to innovation-led growth, shaping the future of gifting with smart, data-informed strategies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
