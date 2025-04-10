Left Menu

BJP Leader Suggests Nitish Kumar as Next Deputy PM

Senior BJP leader Ashwini Kumar Choubey suggested Bihar CM Nitish Kumar should be made Deputy Prime Minister. Choubey highlighted Kumar's contributions to the coalition. His remarks, amid speculations of Kumar’s future, were downplayed by JD(U) and RJD, with opposition scoffing at BJP’s political maneuvers in Bihar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 10-04-2025 14:46 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 14:46 IST
Ashwini Kumar Choubey
  • Country:
  • India

Senior BJP leader Ashwini Kumar Choubey has stirred the political waters by expressing a personal opinion that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar should be elevated to the position of Deputy Prime Minister. Choubey, once a member of Kumar's Cabinet before his tenure at the Centre, conveyed his desire to confer this honor on the JD(U) leader, citing his significant contributions to the NDA.

Choubey lauded Kumar's role as an anchor for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's coalition government, suggesting an elevation to Deputy PM would make him the second leader from Bihar after Jagjivan Ram to achieve this rank. However, this statement comes at a time of media speculation regarding Kumar's political future, with suggestions he might pursue an 'honourable exit' due to BJP's purported dissatisfaction with his continuing dominance in the state.

The proposal was promptly dismissed by JD(U) and opposition RJD. JD(U) emphasized Home Minister Amit Shah's support for Kumar as the NDA leader for upcoming elections, while RJD's Ejaz Ahmed tackled Choubey's position, claiming the CM's chair would soon belong to Tejashwi Yadav.

(With inputs from agencies.)

