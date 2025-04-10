BJP Leader Suggests Nitish Kumar as Next Deputy PM

Senior BJP leader Ashwini Kumar Choubey has stirred the political waters by expressing a personal opinion that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar should be elevated to the position of Deputy Prime Minister. Choubey, once a member of Kumar's Cabinet before his tenure at the Centre, conveyed his desire to confer this honor on the JD(U) leader, citing his significant contributions to the NDA.

Choubey lauded Kumar's role as an anchor for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's coalition government, suggesting an elevation to Deputy PM would make him the second leader from Bihar after Jagjivan Ram to achieve this rank. However, this statement comes at a time of media speculation regarding Kumar's political future, with suggestions he might pursue an 'honourable exit' due to BJP's purported dissatisfaction with his continuing dominance in the state.

The proposal was promptly dismissed by JD(U) and opposition RJD. JD(U) emphasized Home Minister Amit Shah's support for Kumar as the NDA leader for upcoming elections, while RJD's Ejaz Ahmed tackled Choubey's position, claiming the CM's chair would soon belong to Tejashwi Yadav.

(With inputs from agencies.)