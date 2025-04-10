BJP Leader Suggests Nitish Kumar as Next Deputy PM
Senior BJP leader Ashwini Kumar Choubey suggested Bihar CM Nitish Kumar should be made Deputy Prime Minister. Choubey highlighted Kumar's contributions to the coalition. His remarks, amid speculations of Kumar’s future, were downplayed by JD(U) and RJD, with opposition scoffing at BJP’s political maneuvers in Bihar.
- Country:
- India
Senior BJP leader Ashwini Kumar Choubey has stirred the political waters by expressing a personal opinion that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar should be elevated to the position of Deputy Prime Minister. Choubey, once a member of Kumar's Cabinet before his tenure at the Centre, conveyed his desire to confer this honor on the JD(U) leader, citing his significant contributions to the NDA.
Choubey lauded Kumar's role as an anchor for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's coalition government, suggesting an elevation to Deputy PM would make him the second leader from Bihar after Jagjivan Ram to achieve this rank. However, this statement comes at a time of media speculation regarding Kumar's political future, with suggestions he might pursue an 'honourable exit' due to BJP's purported dissatisfaction with his continuing dominance in the state.
The proposal was promptly dismissed by JD(U) and opposition RJD. JD(U) emphasized Home Minister Amit Shah's support for Kumar as the NDA leader for upcoming elections, while RJD's Ejaz Ahmed tackled Choubey's position, claiming the CM's chair would soon belong to Tejashwi Yadav.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ashwini Kumar Choubey
- Nitish Kumar
- BJP
- JD(U)
- Deputy Prime Minister
- JDU
- RJD
- Tejashwi Yadav
- Bihar
- NDA
ALSO READ
RJD Renews Call for Bharat Ratna for Lalu Prasad
RJD Challenges BJP's 'Saugat-e-Modi' Initiative with Satirical Posters
RJD Criticizes BJP's 'Saugat-e-Modi' Initiative as Election Tactic
Amit Shah Challenges RJD Amidst Bihar Development Initiatives
Amit Shah Slams RJD Over 'Jungle Raj' Allegations During Rally