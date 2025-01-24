Left Menu

Haryana's Vision for Youth Empowerment: Jobs and Education

Haryana's Chief Minister, Nayab Singh Saini, announced plans to provide government jobs to 2 lakh youth over five years, continuing previous efforts which have seen 1.71 lakh jobs distributed. Speaking at a celebration for Indira Gandhi National College, he emphasized the state's commitment to education and merit-based employment opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-01-2025 18:35 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 18:35 IST
Haryana's Vision for Youth Empowerment: Jobs and Education
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini declared on Friday an ambitious plan to create 2 lakh government jobs over the next five years for the youth of the state. This continues the Bharatiya Janata Party's decade-long effort in Haryana, which has already provided 1.71 lakh jobs based on merit.

Speaking at the Golden Jubilee function of Indira Gandhi National College in Ladwa, Kurukshetra, Saini highlighted the government's initiatives to help young people open businesses in addition to securing public sector employment. Furthermore, he celebrated the college's 50-year contribution to educating rural students and fostering responsible citizenship.

Saini announced the opening of 79 new government colleges, including 32 dedicated to girls, and 13 new universities, underscoring the administration's focus on educational development. He reiterated the commitment to quality education and employment as part of the New Education Policy and acknowledged the global achievements of Haryana's youth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025