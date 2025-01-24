Haryana's Vision for Youth Empowerment: Jobs and Education

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini declared on Friday an ambitious plan to create 2 lakh government jobs over the next five years for the youth of the state. This continues the Bharatiya Janata Party's decade-long effort in Haryana, which has already provided 1.71 lakh jobs based on merit.

Speaking at the Golden Jubilee function of Indira Gandhi National College in Ladwa, Kurukshetra, Saini highlighted the government's initiatives to help young people open businesses in addition to securing public sector employment. Furthermore, he celebrated the college's 50-year contribution to educating rural students and fostering responsible citizenship.

Saini announced the opening of 79 new government colleges, including 32 dedicated to girls, and 13 new universities, underscoring the administration's focus on educational development. He reiterated the commitment to quality education and employment as part of the New Education Policy and acknowledged the global achievements of Haryana's youth.

