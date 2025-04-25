Judges Block Trump's Education Funding Threats over DEI Efforts

In a significant legal setback for the Trump administration, federal judges in Maryland, New Hampshire, and D.C. have temporarily blocked efforts to cut funding to schools that incorporate diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs. The administration's policy, characterized as discriminatory by opponents, faced numerous legal challenges.

The rulings supported the position of teachers unions and civil rights groups, who argued that the policy infringes on the First Amendment rights and misinterprets the Civil Rights Act. Critics particularly noted that the policy lacked precise definitions, leaving educational institutions in a legally precarious position.

Judicial orders emphasized the administration's failure to adhere to proper rulemaking requirements. This legal pushback against the Education Department's initiative highlights wider public and legal resistance to policies perceived as curtailing academic and intellectual freedoms in educational settings.

(With inputs from agencies.)