U.S.-Saudi Arms Deal Set for Renewed Prelude Amid Strategic Shifts
The United States plans to offer Saudi Arabia over $100 billion worth of weapons as part of strengthening defense relations. This offer follows a failed attempt under President Biden's administration to negotiate terms with Saudi Arabia. Defense contractors like Lockheed Martin and RTX Corp are set to play key roles.
The United States is preparing to unveil an arms deal with Saudi Arabia, valued at over $100 billion, as President Trump's upcoming visit to the kingdom approaches. Multiple sources with inside knowledge have disclosed this proposal, which highlights a significant move in U.S.-Saudi defense relations.
This development follows an unsuccessful bid during President Biden's term to cement a defense pact aimed at Saudi Arabia-Israel normalization and limiting China's influence. It remains uncertain if the Trump proposal echoes such stipulations, as the White House and Saudi officials have yet to comment.
Defense heavyweight Lockheed Martin is expected to deliver advanced systems, including C-130 aircraft and missile technologies, alongside contributions from RTX Corp, Boeing, Northrop Grumman, and General Atomics. While some deals in the package have been proposed before, a new spotlight on General Atomics' drone discussions has emerged, as U.S. officials and defense executives prepare for strategic talks in the region.
