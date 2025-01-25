Canada Curbs International Student Influx Again in 2025

Canada is set to impose a cap on the number of international students for a second consecutive year in 2025, as it continues to address strains on housing, healthcare, and other essential services, the government announced Friday.

The country plans to issue 437,000 study permits this year, representing a 10% reduction from 2024 as part of measures aimed at countering the pressures associated with rapid population growth. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who has declared his intention to resign in March, had previously promised to scale back immigration as public support for newcomers wanes.

With international students paying significantly higher tuition fees than domestic students, the cap includes requirements for many applicants to submit a Provincial or Territorial Attestation Letter. This measure, which extends to master's and post-doctoral candidates this year, confirms that students are part of the federal cap.

