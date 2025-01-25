Left Menu

Canada Curbs International Student Influx Again in 2025

Canada will limit international student entries in 2025 for the second consecutive year, aiming to relieve pressure on housing and services. The new limit of 437,000 study permits for 2025 marks a 10% reduction from 2024. Rapid growth in international student numbers has stressed resources and increased costs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2025 01:23 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 01:23 IST
Canada Curbs International Student Influx Again in 2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Canada is set to impose a cap on the number of international students for a second consecutive year in 2025, as it continues to address strains on housing, healthcare, and other essential services, the government announced Friday.

The country plans to issue 437,000 study permits this year, representing a 10% reduction from 2024 as part of measures aimed at countering the pressures associated with rapid population growth. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who has declared his intention to resign in March, had previously promised to scale back immigration as public support for newcomers wanes.

With international students paying significantly higher tuition fees than domestic students, the cap includes requirements for many applicants to submit a Provincial or Territorial Attestation Letter. This measure, which extends to master's and post-doctoral candidates this year, confirms that students are part of the federal cap.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

 Global
2
Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

 Global
3
Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

 Global
4
Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025