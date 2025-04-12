Left Menu

Odisha Government's Bold Move to Combat Water Crisis and Housing Shortage

The Odisha government is set to install 21,300 new tube wells to alleviate the state's water crisis. This is part of a larger effort to ensure continuous water access. Additionally, 1.60 lakh new houses under the Antyodaya Gruha Yojana will be allotted, prioritizing vulnerable populations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 12-04-2025 12:20 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 12:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha government, in a significant move to counter the recurring summer water crisis, has announced the installation of 21,300 new tube wells across the state. This initiative is part of a comprehensive plan to ensure reliable water access for all citizens, according to Drinking Water Minister Rabi Narayan Naik.

Currently, the state boasts 5.2 lakh tube wells. However, the newly planned installations aim to target areas most affected by water scarcity. Minister Naik assured that no community would remain without access to drinking water, with water-related complaints receiving resolutions within seven days.

Further extending its welfare initiatives, the government has also decided to construct 1.60 lakh new homes under the Antyodaya Gruha Yojana, prioritizing the differently-abled, destitutes, and natural disaster victims. Work orders for some houses have already been issued, with the remainder in process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

