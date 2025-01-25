FIITJEE Allegations Spark Legal Battles Amid Centre Closures in Delhi-NCR
FIITJEE centers in Delhi-NCR have shut down due to alleged mismanagement and desertion by managing partners. FIITJEE plans legal action against competitors for faculty poaching. The company denies salary non-payment claims, attributing problems to a criminal conspiracy. It assures students of ongoing studies and financial audits.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 20:29 IST
- Country:
- India
Several FIITJEE centers across Delhi-NCR have closed down, prompting the institute to blame managing partners for "mismanagement and desertion."
FIITJEE has announced plans to take legal action against competitors, accusing them of poaching faculty amid false allegations of non-payment of salaries.
The institute reassures students and parents that the closures are temporary and that studies will continue without disruption.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Human Error and Drug Mismanagement Under Scrutiny in West Bengal Hospital Tragedy
LADWP Faces Legal Battle Over Water Mismanagement in Palisades Fire
Blaze of Controversy: LADWP Faces Lawsuit Over Water Mismanagement in Palisades Fire
Sven-Goran Eriksson's Financial Legacy: A Tale of Mismanagement and Debts
Protest Ignites Over Education Board Mismanagement in Karachi