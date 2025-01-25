Left Menu

FIITJEE Allegations Spark Legal Battles Amid Centre Closures in Delhi-NCR

FIITJEE centers in Delhi-NCR have shut down due to alleged mismanagement and desertion by managing partners. FIITJEE plans legal action against competitors for faculty poaching. The company denies salary non-payment claims, attributing problems to a criminal conspiracy. It assures students of ongoing studies and financial audits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 20:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Several FIITJEE centers across Delhi-NCR have closed down, prompting the institute to blame managing partners for "mismanagement and desertion."

FIITJEE has announced plans to take legal action against competitors, accusing them of poaching faculty amid false allegations of non-payment of salaries.

The institute reassures students and parents that the closures are temporary and that studies will continue without disruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

