Turmoil at FIITJEE: Abrupt Closures and Allegations Shake Top Coaching Institute
FIITJEE, a leading coaching institute in India, faces turmoil as several centers in Delhi-NCR abruptly shut down amid allegations of fraud, mismanagement, and non-payment of salaries. Accusations have been directed at the founder and top officials, while the institute blames mismanagement by partners and competition for the closures.
FIITJEE, a premier coaching institute in India, is embroiled in controversy following the abrupt shutdown of several centers in the Delhi-NCR area. Allegations have surfaced accusing the institute of fraudulent practices and mismanagement, with complaints filed against its founder, DK Goyal, and other top officials.
The closures reportedly resulted from non-payment of salaries, leading to mass resignations. While the institute denies these claims, citing desertion by managing partners as the cause, students and parents demand accountability as they are left in limbo after paying significant fees.
With law enforcement investigating the allegations, FIITJEE counters the situation as a criminal conspiracy by competitors. The institute insists the upheaval is temporary and is working towards resuming operations while responding to allegations through legal channels.
(With inputs from agencies.)
