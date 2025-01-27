EU to Extend Sanctions Against Russia
The European Union is expected to extend its sanctions against Russia, according to EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas. The decision is anticipated during a meeting with EU foreign policy ministers in Brussels, although Hungary has not yet confirmed its support for the extension.
The European Union appears poised to extend its existing sanctions against Russia, as indicated by EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas.
Before the Brussels meeting with EU foreign policy ministers, Kallas expressed expectations for a decision in favor of maintaining the current sanctions.
However, Hungary's support remains uncertain as the country has not decided on the rollover due at January's end.
