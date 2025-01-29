Chancellor Olaf Scholz Critiques Musk's Political Involvement

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's fierce criticism of Elon Musk's endorsement of right-wing political parties in the European Union does not affect the German government's utilization of his social media platform, X, a spokesperson confirmed on Wednesday.

"It has no repercussions. Our statement still holds that we are looking at and weighing up what is happening there case by case," the government representative stated during a press conference, clarifying that there is no defined 'red line'.

Scholz, on Tuesday, condemned Musk's support of right-wing parties as 'really disgusting', asserting that it poses a threat to democracy within the EU.

(With inputs from agencies.)