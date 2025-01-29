Chancellor Olaf Scholz Critiques Musk's Political Involvement
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz strongly criticizes Elon Musk's support of right-wing parties in the EU but states it does not alter the German government's use of Musk's social media platform X. No fixed 'red line' exists, and each case is considered separately. Scholz labeled Musk's actions as 'really disgusting,' citing concerns over democracy.
- Country:
- Germany
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's fierce criticism of Elon Musk's endorsement of right-wing political parties in the European Union does not affect the German government's utilization of his social media platform, X, a spokesperson confirmed on Wednesday.
"It has no repercussions. Our statement still holds that we are looking at and weighing up what is happening there case by case," the government representative stated during a press conference, clarifying that there is no defined 'red line'.
Scholz, on Tuesday, condemned Musk's support of right-wing parties as 'really disgusting', asserting that it poses a threat to democracy within the EU.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Olaf Scholz
- Elon Musk
- right-wing
- EU
- Germany
- government
- social media
- politics
- democracy
- criticism