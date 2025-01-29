Classroom Drama or Reality? Viral 'Wedding' Sparks Outrage

A senior professor at West Bengal's state-run university caught widespread attention after viral videos showed her participating in a staged wedding with a student in a classroom setting. The incident has initiated an inquiry by the university authorities.

The drama unfolded at the Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology's Applied Psychology Department, where the professor and a first-year student conducted Hindu Bengali wedding rituals during class. The professor stated it was a psycho-drama demonstration and not an actual event.

Despite her claims, a three-member inquiry panel has been assembled, and both the professor and the student have been asked to refrain from attending classes until the investigation is complete. The videos are said to have been leaked with the intent to tarnish the department's reputation.

(With inputs from agencies.)