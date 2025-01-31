Tragic Midair Collision Claims Lives of Promising Figure Skaters and Crew

A devastating midair collision over Washington has claimed the lives of 67 people, including prominent figures from the skating world. Among those lost were a promising figure skating duo and rising teenage skaters regarded as the sport's future. Those on board the commercial jet and the U.S. Army helicopter, which collided in midair, were fatally affected.

Among the victims was Asra Hussain Raza, 26, a public health advocate who had sent a message to her husband moments before the tragedy. Her bereaved family remembers her aspirations and caring spirit. Young skaters Spencer Lane and Jinna Han were returning from a prestigious training camp, showcasing the talent that earmarked them as future stars.

Other notable victims include world champion pair skaters Yevgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov, who had long ties with the Boston skating club. The crash has not only taken lives but has also cast a shadow over the skating community, which mourns the loss of its talented members.

(With inputs from agencies.)