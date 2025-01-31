Left Menu

Tripura's New Wave: 201 Professors to Transform Higher Education

The Tripura Public Service Commission has launched a recruitment drive to fill 201 assistant professor positions in general degree colleges. This move aims to alleviate the current faculty shortage in the state's 22 colleges, a challenge previously addressed by recruiting 72 professors in 2022.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 31-01-2025 14:56 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 14:55 IST
Tripura's New Wave: 201 Professors to Transform Higher Education
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The state of Tripura is set to witness a significant enhancement in its higher education sector as the Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) announces a major recruitment drive. This initiative aims to recruit 201 assistant professors for general degree colleges across the state.

Chief Minister Manik Saha shared the announcement via Facebook, inviting interested candidates to apply for the positions. The recruitment drive comes as part of an effort to fill the faculty gap in the state's 22 general degree colleges, which currently rely on around 700 guest lecturers.

An official from the higher education department noted that completing this recruitment process will address the shortage of qualified faculty in these institutions. This initiative follows a successful recruitment of 72 assistant professors in 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025