Tripura's New Wave: 201 Professors to Transform Higher Education

The state of Tripura is set to witness a significant enhancement in its higher education sector as the Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) announces a major recruitment drive. This initiative aims to recruit 201 assistant professors for general degree colleges across the state.

Chief Minister Manik Saha shared the announcement via Facebook, inviting interested candidates to apply for the positions. The recruitment drive comes as part of an effort to fill the faculty gap in the state's 22 general degree colleges, which currently rely on around 700 guest lecturers.

An official from the higher education department noted that completing this recruitment process will address the shortage of qualified faculty in these institutions. This initiative follows a successful recruitment of 72 assistant professors in 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)