Ajay Maken Criticizes AAP's Education and Transport Models Amidst Rising Environmental Concerns

Ajay Maken, Congress Committee Treasurer, accused the AAP of declining pass rates in Delhi's government schools, attributing it to fewer students. He also criticized AAP for increasing private vehicle numbers due to reduced DTC capacity, worsening Delhi's air pollution, as private schools surpass government enrollments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 19:56 IST
Ajay Maken
  • Country:
  • India

Ajay Maken, the All India Congress Committee Treasurer, has launched a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) regarding the decline in Class XII pass rates in Delhi government schools since AAP came to power. Maken claims that between 2008-09 and 2013-14, the number of students successfully passing exams had been on the rise, jumping from 75,974 to 1.47 lakh during Congress rule. However, this number began to decline as soon as the AAP took control, he argued.

Maken highlighted that while the number of students passing Class XII exams slightly increased to 1.46 lakh in 2023-24, this was due to an influx of students from private schools during the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the increasing population, the trend of more students enrolling in private schools continued, with private enrollments surpassing those in government schools for the first time in 2018-19.

He also criticized the government for Delhi's air pollution issues which he attributed to the rising number of vehicles due to inadequate public transport. According to Maken, under the AAP government, the Delhi Transport Corporation's capacity has significantly decreased, further straining the city's transport system and exacerbating pollution problems.

