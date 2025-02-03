Navigating Challenges: The State of International Students in Canada
Canada hosts over a million international students contributing significantly to its economy. Recent policy changes, including caps on student permits, affect their academic and social experiences. Challenges like housing, finances, and racism persist, while government and institutions work to balance economic benefits with social integration.
Canada remains a preferred destination for international students, boasting over a million scholars from abroad significantly impacting the nation's economy. However, recent shifts in federal policy and heightened scrutiny pose new challenges for these students and the institutions welcoming them.
The Canadian government has enacted a two-year cap on international student permits, resulting in a 35% cut in undergraduate admissions for 2024, with an additional drop in 2025. These measures aim to mitigate concerns regarding the strain on Canada's resources, including the economy, housing, and public services.
Despite fewer reports of on-campus racism in 2024, international students continue to face housing discrimination and financial difficulties. Moreover, the lack of work-integrated learning opportunities hampers their post-graduate success. To address these challenges, increasing scholarships for marginalized regions and fostering cross-cultural understanding are recommended strategies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
