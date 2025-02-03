Left Menu

Navigating Challenges: The State of International Students in Canada

Canada hosts over a million international students contributing significantly to its economy. Recent policy changes, including caps on student permits, affect their academic and social experiences. Challenges like housing, finances, and racism persist, while government and institutions work to balance economic benefits with social integration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kamloops | Updated: 03-02-2025 11:49 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 11:49 IST
Navigating Challenges: The State of International Students in Canada
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Canada

Canada remains a preferred destination for international students, boasting over a million scholars from abroad significantly impacting the nation's economy. However, recent shifts in federal policy and heightened scrutiny pose new challenges for these students and the institutions welcoming them.

The Canadian government has enacted a two-year cap on international student permits, resulting in a 35% cut in undergraduate admissions for 2024, with an additional drop in 2025. These measures aim to mitigate concerns regarding the strain on Canada's resources, including the economy, housing, and public services.

Despite fewer reports of on-campus racism in 2024, international students continue to face housing discrimination and financial difficulties. Moreover, the lack of work-integrated learning opportunities hampers their post-graduate success. To address these challenges, increasing scholarships for marginalized regions and fostering cross-cultural understanding are recommended strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

 India
2
Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

 India
3
India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

 India
4
Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of EU Transport: Decarbonization, Innovation, and Green Mobility

Cambodia’s e-GP Strategy: A Roadmap for Sustainable Public Procurement

The Future of Work: Human Capital, Job Creation, and Economic Inclusion

Sustaining Water, Securing Business: WRG’s Model for a Water-Resilient Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025