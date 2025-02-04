Left Menu

Royal Visit: Duke of Edinburgh Engages with Young Trailblazers in Delhi

HRH Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, visited The British School New Delhi as part of his role in promoting The International Award for Young People. The event showcased the impact of the award on Indian students and celebrated its contribution to youth development worldwide.

The British School New Delhi played host to a distinguished visitor on Monday, as HRH Prince Edward, The Duke of Edinburgh, engaged with students and staff as part of his visit to promote The International Award for Young People (IAYP).

The Award, established in 1956, aims to equip young individuals with vital life skills, encouraging them to achieve their full potential. Students from across India presented their projects to the Duke, highlighting the initiative's impact on their communities.

The visit marked another milestone in the Award's profound influence, offering a platform for interaction and cultural exchange. Educators and participants were thrilled to share their experiences with the Duke, emphasizing the award's transformative power.

(With inputs from agencies.)

