Academic Scandal in West Bengal: Professor's Unconventional 'Classroom Wedding'

A senior professor at MAKAUT in West Bengal faces scrutiny after a video surfaced showing her 'marrying' a student in a classroom as part of a psycho-drama project. Allegations of misconduct have led to her offer to resign, amid claims of sabotage by a colleague.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 04-02-2025 17:49 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 17:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A professor at the state-run Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology (MAKAUT) in West Bengal is at the center of controversy after a video purportedly showing her performing marriage rituals with a student surfaced. The incident occurred inside a classroom and went viral on January 28.

The head of the Applied Psychology Department soon offered to resign, expressing her mental distress over the backlash. According to Registrar Partha Pratim Lahiri, she cited an inability to continue at the university amid the uproar.

The professor claimed the video was part of a sanctioned psycho-drama project. However, a university inquiry panel dismissed these claims, stating it was an inappropriate skit. The professor accuses a colleague of leaking the video to dent her reputation, and she plans to pursue legal action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

