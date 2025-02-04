Academic Scandal in West Bengal: Professor's Unconventional 'Classroom Wedding'

A professor at the state-run Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology (MAKAUT) in West Bengal is at the center of controversy after a video purportedly showing her performing marriage rituals with a student surfaced. The incident occurred inside a classroom and went viral on January 28.

The head of the Applied Psychology Department soon offered to resign, expressing her mental distress over the backlash. According to Registrar Partha Pratim Lahiri, she cited an inability to continue at the university amid the uproar.

The professor claimed the video was part of a sanctioned psycho-drama project. However, a university inquiry panel dismissed these claims, stating it was an inappropriate skit. The professor accuses a colleague of leaking the video to dent her reputation, and she plans to pursue legal action.

(With inputs from agencies.)