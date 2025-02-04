Revolutionizing Indian Business Education: IIM Sambalpur and Breakout Learning Collaborate on AI-driven Solutions

The Indian Institute of Management Sambalpur has announced a strategic partnership with Breakout Learning Inc., a US-based AI educational platform, to revolutionize business education in India with AI-driven case study solutions.

This initiative will leverage the platform's cutting-edge AI technology, offering students and faculty access to premium case studies from globally renowned institutions like Ivey and Harvard, thus setting a new benchmark in the country's digital learning landscape.

By facilitating co-creation of management cases and ensuring joint intellectual property rights, this collaboration significantly enhances innovation and research capabilities, aiming to elevate India's global standing in business education.

