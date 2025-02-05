Left Menu

Ofcom's Investigation Closure: OnlyFans and Youth Access Scrutiny

Ofcom has concluded its investigation into OnlyFans' safeguards for preventing under-18s from accessing content but will continue examining the platform's response accuracy. The investigation began in May to assess OnlyFans' compliance with protecting minors from explicit material. OnlyFans maintains its age-verification measures are adequate.

Ofcom, the UK media regulator, has concluded its inquiry into OnlyFans, focusing on whether individuals under 18 were accessing its content. The investigation, launched in May, aimed at evaluating OnlyFans' age verification procedures.

Ofcom has decided to cease inquiries on youth access but will continue to scrutinize the site's accurateness in providing requested information. The regulator stressed ongoing engagement with OnlyFans to refine protective measures for minors.

OnlyFans' spokesperson reiterated confidence in their age verification process, emphasizing it continuously meets obligations to block under-18s from explicit content on the popular adult-oriented platform.

