Ofcom's Investigation Closure: OnlyFans and Youth Access Scrutiny

Ofcom, the UK media regulator, has concluded its inquiry into OnlyFans, focusing on whether individuals under 18 were accessing its content. The investigation, launched in May, aimed at evaluating OnlyFans' age verification procedures.

Ofcom has decided to cease inquiries on youth access but will continue to scrutinize the site's accurateness in providing requested information. The regulator stressed ongoing engagement with OnlyFans to refine protective measures for minors.

OnlyFans' spokesperson reiterated confidence in their age verification process, emphasizing it continuously meets obligations to block under-18s from explicit content on the popular adult-oriented platform.

(With inputs from agencies.)