Ofcom's Investigation Closure: OnlyFans and Youth Access Scrutiny
Ofcom has concluded its investigation into OnlyFans' safeguards for preventing under-18s from accessing content but will continue examining the platform's response accuracy. The investigation began in May to assess OnlyFans' compliance with protecting minors from explicit material. OnlyFans maintains its age-verification measures are adequate.
OnlyFans' spokesperson reiterated confidence in their age verification process, emphasizing it continuously meets obligations to block under-18s from explicit content on the popular adult-oriented platform.
