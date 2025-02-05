Left Menu

Tragedy at Orebro: Sweden's Deadliest School Shooting

A mass shooting at an adult education centre in Orebro, Sweden, left 11 dead, with no evidence of ideological motives according to police. Teachers and students recount their harrowing escape, as the Nordic country grapples with shock and mourning amidst growing concerns of gun violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 15:59 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 15:39 IST
Tragedy at Orebro: Sweden's Deadliest School Shooting
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A heinous mass shooting at an adult education centre in Orebro, Sweden, has claimed the lives of at least 11 individuals, with police confirming the absence of ideological motives. The suspect, amongst the deceased, acted alone and was unknown to authorities prior to the attack.

The Risbergska school tragedy unfolded around lunchtime, causing panic and chaos as educators and pupils scrambled for safety. Many of those injured remain in serious condition, receiving treatment for gunshot wounds, as authorities work tirelessly to process the scene and offer support to the affected community.

Sweden's Prime Minister and Justice Minister, alongside the royal family, visited Orebro to pay their respects. With grieving hearts and half-mast flags, the nation mourns, contending with rising concerns of gun violence and a yet-unidentified attacker.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025