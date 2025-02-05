Tragedy at Orebro: Sweden's Deadliest School Shooting
A mass shooting at an adult education centre in Orebro, Sweden, left 11 dead, with no evidence of ideological motives according to police. Teachers and students recount their harrowing escape, as the Nordic country grapples with shock and mourning amidst growing concerns of gun violence.
A heinous mass shooting at an adult education centre in Orebro, Sweden, has claimed the lives of at least 11 individuals, with police confirming the absence of ideological motives. The suspect, amongst the deceased, acted alone and was unknown to authorities prior to the attack.
The Risbergska school tragedy unfolded around lunchtime, causing panic and chaos as educators and pupils scrambled for safety. Many of those injured remain in serious condition, receiving treatment for gunshot wounds, as authorities work tirelessly to process the scene and offer support to the affected community.
Sweden's Prime Minister and Justice Minister, alongside the royal family, visited Orebro to pay their respects. With grieving hearts and half-mast flags, the nation mourns, contending with rising concerns of gun violence and a yet-unidentified attacker.
(With inputs from agencies.)
