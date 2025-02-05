Sweden's Dark Day: Tragedy Strikes an Educational Haven

A tragic mass shooting at an adult education center west of Stockholm has left Sweden reeling. At least 11 people were killed, including the gunman, while five others sustained serious injuries. The incident took place in the normally peaceful Scandinavian country, where gun violence at schools is rare.

Authorities have not yet determined the motive behind the attack, which occurred at Campus Risbergska, a school offering a variety of educational programs for adults. Despite the turmoil, national leaders, including King Carl XVI Gustaf and Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, conveyed condolences and ordered flags to fly at half-staff as a somber acknowledgment of the tragedy.

As investigations continue, authorities have assured the public that there are no indications of terrorism. However, the crime has left many unanswered questions about the gunman's motives and the broader implications for safety and security in educational institutions throughout the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)