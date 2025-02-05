Tragedy in Orebro: A Dark Day in Sweden's History

A tragic mass shooting has shattered Orebro, Sweden, leaving 11 dead and scores injured at the Risbergska adult education centre. Described as a 'dark day' in Sweden's history by Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, the attack saw students and teachers heroically attempt to save lives before fleeing to safety.

Swedish police identified the perpetrator as a 35-year-old unemployed man believed to have acted alone, with no ideological motives. The suspect reportedly shot himself dead at the scene. Among the injured, five required surgery and remain in critical condition, according to regional health authorities.

As the nation mourns, King Carl XVI Gustaf, Queen Silvia, and Prime Minister Kristersson have called for unity and support for the victims and their families. In the wake of increasing gun violence, this incident remains a rare but catastrophic event in Sweden's educational institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)