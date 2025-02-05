Left Menu

Tragedy in Orebro: A Dark Day in Sweden's History

A tragic mass shooting at the Risbergska adult education centre in Orebro, Sweden, left at least 11 dead and many wounded. Authorities report no ideological motives and confirm the suspect acted alone. The nation's leaders call for unity in the aftermath of this darkest day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 19:29 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 19:29 IST
A tragic mass shooting has shattered Orebro, Sweden, leaving 11 dead and scores injured at the Risbergska adult education centre. Described as a 'dark day' in Sweden's history by Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, the attack saw students and teachers heroically attempt to save lives before fleeing to safety.

Swedish police identified the perpetrator as a 35-year-old unemployed man believed to have acted alone, with no ideological motives. The suspect reportedly shot himself dead at the scene. Among the injured, five required surgery and remain in critical condition, according to regional health authorities.

As the nation mourns, King Carl XVI Gustaf, Queen Silvia, and Prime Minister Kristersson have called for unity and support for the victims and their families. In the wake of increasing gun violence, this incident remains a rare but catastrophic event in Sweden's educational institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

