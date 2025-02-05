Deputy Minister Gondwe Advocates for TVET Colleges in Higher Education Oversight Visits

Higher Education and Training Deputy Minister, Dr. Mimmy Gondwe, has urged learners to consider Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) colleges as a viable and valuable alternative for career advancement. Her statement came during an oversight visit to post-school education and training (PSET) institutions in the Western Cape this week.

Dr. Gondwe emphasized the pivotal role TVET colleges play in job creation and youth skills development, highlighting their contribution to equipping students with practical and in-demand expertise. The Deputy Minister's visit included stops at the West Coast College Vredenburg Campus and the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) Bellville Campus in Cape Town.

The purpose of the visits was to assess the state of readiness of higher education institutions across the country in preparation for the 2025 academic year. At West Coast College, Dr. Gondwe encouraged learners to take pride in acquiring artisan skills, noting that these skills provide excellent entrepreneurship opportunities and job prospects.

“I am very encouraged by what I’m seeing at TVET colleges. I believe they are the future of this country. TVETs are producing artisans with much-needed skills and also offer opportunities for learners to acquire future skills, such as robotics, artificial intelligence (AI), and coding,” Gondwe stated.

During her visit to CPUT, students voiced concerns regarding student residences and other campus facilities. In response, the Deputy Minister instructed the institution to collaborate with the Student Representative Council (SRC) to address and resolve these issues as a matter of urgency.

Dr. Gondwe’s visit to the Western Cape followed her recent oversight in the Free State, where she assessed conditions at Goldfields TVET College and the Central University of Technology (CUT) Welkom Campus. She was accompanied by senior officials from the Department of Higher Education and Training, as well as representatives from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS).

A dedicated Help Desk was also part of the delegation, assisting students with higher education-related inquiries. One of the key issues raised during the Free State visit was the persistent funding and administrative challenges within NSFAS.

“NSFAS needs to get its act together to ensure that student allowances are paid on time without delays. Delays cause serious challenges for learners. Students need allowances to eat and to buy hygiene products, which are essential for their well-being and dignity,” Gondwe asserted.

The Deputy Minister’s oversight visits align with the plan of action announced by Higher Education and Training Minister Dr. Nobuhle Nkabane at the special Post Education and Training sector meeting in January 2025. This initiative aims to ensure institutions are adequately prepared for the upcoming academic year.

The oversight tour is set to continue in other provinces, with North West higher education institutions next on the agenda. The visits serve as a crucial effort to address student concerns, improve institutional readiness, and promote technical and vocational training as a critical component of South Africa’s education system.