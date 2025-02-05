Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh's Leap Towards AI-Driven Education

Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh advocates balanced AI regulation, announcing AI-driven education reforms. Discussions with Union ministers focused on education, technology, defence, and industry. Emphasizing innovation, Lokesh seeks special dispensations and plans significant investments to transform the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2025 21:58 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 21:58 IST
Andhra Pradesh's Leap Towards AI-Driven Education
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh's Information and Technology Minister, Nara Lokesh, has called for balanced AI regulation as the state plans significant reforms in the education sector through AI-driven initiatives. Lokesh stressed the importance of innovation, warning against premature regulation that could hinder progress.

In meetings with Union ministers, Lokesh discussed various subjects, emphasizing the state's educational overhaul with AI-driven solutions, the development of data cities, and potential defence investments in the Anantapur district. Special dispensations for military and educational infrastructure were also requested.

Lokesh confirmed the advanced status of key industrial projects and pledged cooperation with the central government for the rapid implementation of growth strategies. The minister highlighted the alignment between state and central policies aimed at accelerating economic and educational progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking AI safety: Why context matters in agent security

Web accessibility gaps in the Global South: Who gets left behind?

Caught on camera? The hidden risks of geolocation data for at-risk users

Do provocations make AI users think more critically?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025