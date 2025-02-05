Andhra Pradesh's Leap Towards AI-Driven Education

Andhra Pradesh's Information and Technology Minister, Nara Lokesh, has called for balanced AI regulation as the state plans significant reforms in the education sector through AI-driven initiatives. Lokesh stressed the importance of innovation, warning against premature regulation that could hinder progress.

In meetings with Union ministers, Lokesh discussed various subjects, emphasizing the state's educational overhaul with AI-driven solutions, the development of data cities, and potential defence investments in the Anantapur district. Special dispensations for military and educational infrastructure were also requested.

Lokesh confirmed the advanced status of key industrial projects and pledged cooperation with the central government for the rapid implementation of growth strategies. The minister highlighted the alignment between state and central policies aimed at accelerating economic and educational progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)