Tragedy in Orebro: Sweden's Deadliest Shooting Unfolded

In a devastating tragedy this week, Swedish police discovered three rifles at an adult education center in Orebro where a gunman left 11 dead and several wounded, marking the country's most lethal mass shooting. Police spokespersons revealed these were licensed firearms linked to the suspect.

Rickard Andersson, identified as the gunman, reportedly acted alone in the attack at the Risbergska adult education center. His motives remain unclear as authorities found no indication of ideological reasons behind the attack, which caught the city off-guard amid a backdrop of prevalent gang-related violence in Sweden.

As survivors recount the horror, police are yet to confirm all victims' identities. Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson described the event as a 'dark day’ and has called for political unity with a bipartisan meeting. Sweden mourns as it grapples with the aftermath of this unprecedented violence.

