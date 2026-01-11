Tragic Rampage: Mississippi Suffers Largest Mass Shooting in a Decade

In a harrowing incident that has left the community in shock, six individuals, including a seven-year-old girl and a pastor, have been killed in what is being described as Mississippi's deadliest mass shooting in almost ten years, law enforcement officials have confirmed.

The alleged gunman, a 24-year-old, reportedly went on a rampage across three different locations near West Point. Authorities claim the tragic sequence of events began when his attempt to sexually assault one of his victims was thwarted. Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott expressed the community's grief, noting the challenge residents face as they grapple with the loss of loved ones and the shock of the incident.

The violence erupted Friday evening, with the suspect allegedly killing his father, uncle, and brother in Cedarbluff, located roughly 150 miles from Jackson. After stealing his brother's car, he is reported to have driven to a second location where he attempted another assault, resulting in the death of a young girl.

In his path of destruction, the suspect allegedly killed two brothers, one of whom was a local church pastor, before his eventual capture in the early hours of the morning. Authorities have charged him with first-degree murder, with the potential for charges to escalate to capital murder, marking the worst incident since a similar tragedy in 2017.