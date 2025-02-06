Gucci Faces Design Shake-Up Amid Struggling Sales

Gucci's chief designer Sabato De Sarno is set to depart the iconic Italian label after a tenure of less than two years, Kering announced on Thursday. This decision comes as the fashion giant struggles to bolster its financial performance and reestablish its standing in the luxury industry amid dwindling sales.

De Sarno, who succeeded famed designer Alessandro Michele in 2023, has led Gucci with a minimalist approach, contrasting Michele's bold aesthetic. Kering's shares suffered a nearly 3% drop in early trading, ahead of its full-year results release, reflecting ongoing challenges.

With sales under pressure and a need to captivate affluent consumers, Gucci is at a pivotal juncture. Analysts note the brand's heavy reliance on the Chinese market and middle-class customers, urging a shift towards revitalizing its appeal. Key industry figures, like Pierpaolo Piccioli and John Galliano, are considered potential successors.

