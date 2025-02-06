Left Menu

UGC Draft Regulations Spark Political Clash in India

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan criticizes opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, for opposing the UGC's draft regulations on teacher appointments. Pradhan argues the regulations aim to enhance academic diversity, while Gandhi claims they promote a singular cultural narrative. Opposition continues to demand their withdrawal.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has ramped up criticism of the Congress and opposition members for their backlash against the draft UGC regulations. He accuses them of distorting educational reforms into imaginary threats to prop up outdated political ideologies.

The minister's comments came in response to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's assertion that the University Grants Commission's (UGC) draft regulations concerning the appointment of teachers and academic staff are a vehicle for advancing the RSS's vision of imposing uniformity in history, tradition, and language across the nation.

Pradhan maintains that the regulations are designed to expand institutional horizons and maintain linguistic diversity, a fact he claims is ignored by critics favoring political rhetoric. He suggests opposition figures read the draft comprehensively before issuing criticisms, labeling their stance as 'petty politics.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

